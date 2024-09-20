Exiled Venezuelan Diplomat Seeks Global Backing Amid Political Turmoil
Former Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez has sought refuge in Spain after being warned of imminent threats from President Nicolas Maduro's security forces. He fled to secure his safety and now aims to garner international support for his claim to Venezuela's presidency, despite an arrest warrant for conspiracy.
Venezuela's former presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez fled to Spain seeking diplomatic refuge after being warned by a security official that President Nicolas Maduro's forces were targeting him.
Speaking to Reuters in Madrid, Gonzalez stressed the need for freedom to mobilize global support for his presidential claim, avoiding imprisonment and possible torture in Venezuela.
Accused of conspiracy by a Venezuelan court, Gonzalez has been engaging with senior Spanish politicians and plans a European tour to rally support. He remains hopeful for a peaceful transition and asserts his right to lead Venezuela, respecting the will of the millions who voted for him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Macron's Dilemma: Finding the Right Prime Minister amidst Political Turmoil
Michel Barnier Named France's New Prime Minister Amid Political Turmoil
Emmanuel Macron Appoints Michel Barnier as Prime Minister Amid Political Turmoil
Michel Barnier: Steering France Through Political Turmoil
Barnier Appointed as France's New Prime Minister Amid Political Turmoil