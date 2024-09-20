Left Menu

Exiled Venezuelan Diplomat Seeks Global Backing Amid Political Turmoil

Former Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez has sought refuge in Spain after being warned of imminent threats from President Nicolas Maduro's security forces. He fled to secure his safety and now aims to garner international support for his claim to Venezuela's presidency, despite an arrest warrant for conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:55 IST
Edmundo Gonzalez

Venezuela's former presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez fled to Spain seeking diplomatic refuge after being warned by a security official that President Nicolas Maduro's forces were targeting him.

Speaking to Reuters in Madrid, Gonzalez stressed the need for freedom to mobilize global support for his presidential claim, avoiding imprisonment and possible torture in Venezuela.

Accused of conspiracy by a Venezuelan court, Gonzalez has been engaging with senior Spanish politicians and plans a European tour to rally support. He remains hopeful for a peaceful transition and asserts his right to lead Venezuela, respecting the will of the millions who voted for him.

