Kharge to Campaign for Ex-J&K Deputy CM Tara Chand in Khour Rally
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is set to campaign for former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand in Khour, Jammu district. Kharge will address a rally and a press conference. Tara Chand, a seasoned legislator, faces tough competition from BJP and independent candidates in the upcoming election.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:31 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will campaign for former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand in Khour, Jammu district, this Saturday.
According to a party spokesperson, Kharge will arrive from Delhi on Saturday morning and first hold a press conference. He will later address a public rally in Khour.
Tara Chand, aged 61, has an extensive political background, having secured the Chhamb seat in 2002 and 2008 but facing a loss in 2014 to the BJP. Chand is currently contesting in a four-way race against BJP's Rajeev Sharma and independent candidates Satish Sharma and Narendra Singh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
