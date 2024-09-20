Shiv Sena's Bharat Gogavale Appointed as MSRTC Chairman Ahead of Elections
Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogavale has been appointed chairman of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation. The move, seemingly aimed at easing party tensions, comes just ahead of assembly elections. Meanwhile, other party loyalists Sanjay Shirsat and Anandrao Adsul received significant appointments, highlighting internal party maneuvers.
In a significant political move just ahead of the assembly elections, Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogavale was appointed as chairman of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation. The government-run transport service will now have Gogavale, who enjoys the rank of a minister, at its helm.
This decision by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is being interpreted as an effort to appease his party legislators. Earlier, Sanjay Shirsat, another loyalist, was appointed as chairman of CIDCO, further showcasing Shinde's strategic placements.
These assignments come after both Gogavale and Shirsat expressed their aspirations for ministerial positions within the Shinde-led coalition but were unable to secure cabinet berths.
