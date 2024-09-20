Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Bharat Gogavale Appointed as MSRTC Chairman Ahead of Elections

Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogavale has been appointed chairman of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation. The move, seemingly aimed at easing party tensions, comes just ahead of assembly elections. Meanwhile, other party loyalists Sanjay Shirsat and Anandrao Adsul received significant appointments, highlighting internal party maneuvers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:43 IST
Shiv Sena's Bharat Gogavale Appointed as MSRTC Chairman Ahead of Elections
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move just ahead of the assembly elections, Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogavale was appointed as chairman of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation. The government-run transport service will now have Gogavale, who enjoys the rank of a minister, at its helm.

This decision by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is being interpreted as an effort to appease his party legislators. Earlier, Sanjay Shirsat, another loyalist, was appointed as chairman of CIDCO, further showcasing Shinde's strategic placements.

These assignments come after both Gogavale and Shirsat expressed their aspirations for ministerial positions within the Shinde-led coalition but were unable to secure cabinet berths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024