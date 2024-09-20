Tunisan Lawmakers Push Bill to Limit Administrative Court's Power in Electoral Disputes
Thirty-four Tunisian MPs proposed a bill to strip the administrative court of its right to settle electoral disputes, which the opposition argues would undermine the upcoming presidential election. The move comes amid heightened political tensions, with critics accusing President Kais Saied of consolidating power by stifling competition and controlling the judiciary.
Thirty-four Tunisian MPs have introduced a bill aimed at removing the administrative court's authority to adjudicate electoral disputes, a decision the opposition claims will damage the credibility of the upcoming presidential election scheduled for Oct. 6.
This administrative court is considered the last independent judicial body in Tunisia, following President Kais Saied's consolidation of power, which included dissolving the Supreme Judicial Council and dismissing multiple judges in 2022.
Political tensions have escalated as the electoral commission, appointed by Saied, disqualified three prominent candidates, further reducing the field of challengers. One disqualified candidate, Ayachi Zammel, is currently imprisoned on charges he claims are politically motivated. Critics argue that these actions risk rendering the election illegitimate and accuse Saied of manipulating the electoral process to ensure his victory.
