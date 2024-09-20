Left Menu

Tunisan Lawmakers Push Bill to Limit Administrative Court's Power in Electoral Disputes

Thirty-four Tunisian MPs proposed a bill to strip the administrative court of its right to settle electoral disputes, which the opposition argues would undermine the upcoming presidential election. The move comes amid heightened political tensions, with critics accusing President Kais Saied of consolidating power by stifling competition and controlling the judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tunis | Updated: 20-09-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 23:05 IST
Tunisan Lawmakers Push Bill to Limit Administrative Court's Power in Electoral Disputes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Thirty-four Tunisian MPs have introduced a bill aimed at removing the administrative court's authority to adjudicate electoral disputes, a decision the opposition claims will damage the credibility of the upcoming presidential election scheduled for Oct. 6.

This administrative court is considered the last independent judicial body in Tunisia, following President Kais Saied's consolidation of power, which included dissolving the Supreme Judicial Council and dismissing multiple judges in 2022.

Political tensions have escalated as the electoral commission, appointed by Saied, disqualified three prominent candidates, further reducing the field of challengers. One disqualified candidate, Ayachi Zammel, is currently imprisoned on charges he claims are politically motivated. Critics argue that these actions risk rendering the election illegitimate and accuse Saied of manipulating the electoral process to ensure his victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024