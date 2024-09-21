Controversial Hand Count Rule Stirs Debate in Georgia's Election Landscape

Georgia's Republican-controlled election board has voted to mandate a labor-intensive hand count of potentially millions of ballots for the November election, a move that voting rights advocates argue could result in delays, errors, and sow grounds for unfounded challenges in this battleground state.

The decision is part of a series of changes by the board's pro-Trump conservative majority aimed at enhancing election security and transparency. However, critics, including voting rights groups and state officials, warn these changes could enable rogue election board members in counties to delay or obstruct election result certifications, plunging the state into chaos.

The rule, passed by a narrow 3-2 vote, has been met with opposition from election administrators, poll workers, and the state's Republican-led Secretary of State and Attorney General offices, highlighting concerns over increased opportunities for error and potential fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)