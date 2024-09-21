Sri Lankans Vote in Crucial Presidential Election Amid Economic Recovery

Millions of Sri Lankans cast their votes on Saturday to elect a new president, who will be tasked with stabilizing the South Asian nation's fragile economic recovery following its worst financial crisis in decades.

Over 17 million of Sri Lanka's 22 million citizens are eligible to vote in a tightly contested race between incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe, main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, and Marxist challenger Anura Kumara Dissanayake. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m., with vote counting starting shortly thereafter.

"All arrangements are finalized to hold the election at more than 13,000 polling stations across the country, with 250,000 public officials deployed to manage the process," stated R.M.L. Rathnayake, head of Sri Lanka's election commission. This election follows a severe economic crisis in 2022, which saw widespread shortages of essentials.

Protests in 2022 led to the resignation of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Supported by a $2.9 billion IMF bailout, the economy has shown signs of recovery, but high living costs remain a major concern. Voter hopes are high for a better future under new leadership. Results are expected Sunday.

