Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Yogi Government and BJP's 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Yogi Adityanath-led government, accusing them of being indifferent to his repeated calls for attention toward the condition of Kannauj Medical College. The former Chief Minister made these remarks while addressing the media during his visit to Kannauj.

'This is not the first time I am discussing Kannauj Medical College. Whenever I visit Kannauj, I bring it up. I think the government and BJP members are deaf; they listen to nothing. They have gone blind too. Common people go for treatment, not Samajwadi Party members. The government has failed to provide any service and has slowed the development of Kannauj due to their enmity with this place,' Yadav stated.

Kannauj is a known stronghold of the Samajwadi Party, and Yadav currently represents the same Lok Sabha seat. Responding to the Union Cabinet's approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, Yadav accused the BJP of attempting to outsource the Election Commission. 'One day, BJP will say that elections need to be conducted every five years, questioning the need for an Election Commission. The 'One Nation, One Election' is a major conspiracy to destroy democracy and the Election Commission,' he asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)