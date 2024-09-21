Governor Calls for Action Over Blame in Bengal's Flood Crisis

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee labeled the recent floods as 'man-made,' Governor CV Ananda Bose urged on Saturday that the focus should shift from a 'blame-game' to taking long-term and short-term measures to manage floods in the state. Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the floods, allegedly caused by the release of 5 lakh cusecs of water from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC)-controlled dams.

Chief Minister Banerjee claimed that these 'man-made' floods severely affected over 5 million people in Bengal and warned that if such negligence persists, the state might sever all ties with the corporation. She alleged that despite multiple warnings, the Centre has ignored the technical and managerial flaws in the DVC.

Meanwhile, Governor Bose highlighted the necessity of 'floodplain management' as a long-term flood prevention measure. Speaking to ANI, Bose emphasized immediate rehabilitation and rescue operations for those affected by the floods. He also stressed the importance of infrastructure resiliency and watershed management as part of a comprehensive flood management strategy. Earlier, Bose sought an explanation from Banerjee regarding the state's decision to seal the interstate border with Jharkhand. This followed Banerjee's directive to halt vehicle movement between Bengal and Jharkhand after floodwaters inundated National Highway 16 at Panshkura.

Raj Bhavan sources disclosed that Governor Bose directed Banerjee under Article 167 of the Constitution to clarify the border closure reports and its justifications. Consequently, Banerjee ordered the border closure for three days, affecting the districts of Paschim Medinipur, Purulia, and Paschim Bardhaman, resulting in significant transport disruptions.

