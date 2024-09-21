Eknath Shinde Lauds Beach Cleanup Efforts, Criticizes Opposition During Coastal Cleanliness Day

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized the opposition for their past allegations against the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan during the Juhu Beach cleanup event on Saturday. Marking International Coastal Cleanliness Day, Shinde noted, 'When PM started 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan,' the opposition made numerous allegations. But now we see the results of the campaign. We need such initiatives to counteract threats from global warming and climate change. We started the deep clean drive and cleaned Mumbai, while others cleaned out Mumbai's coffers. People are observing the work in the Vidhan Sabha, and they will respond in the elections.'

Shinde emphasized the importance of maintaining the state's 720 km coastline, stating, 'It is our duty to keep it clean.' Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, led the beach cleanup, accompanied by Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan and Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

International Coastal Cleanliness Day, celebrated annually on the third Saturday of September, saw a campaign organized with the Ministry of Earth Sciences and Maharashtra State Government, covering over 100 beaches across India's coastal regions. Shinde highlighted Maharashtra's ban on single-use plastics and the success of a major tree-planting initiative, 'Ek Ped Maa ka Naam,' which resulted in the planting of 1.5 lakh trees. He called for continued efforts in tree planting and pollution-free initiatives, congratulating and thanking participants and dignitaries for their involvement. Shinde concluded by addressing the impact of the deep clean drive in Mumbai and the importance of collective action in maintaining clean beaches and public spaces. 'We all will make such efforts together. Jai Hind, Jai Maharaj,' he said.

