From Kabaddi Mat to Ballot Box: Deepak Hooda's Political Leap

Former Indian kabaddi team captain Deepak Hooda is now contesting the Haryana Assembly polls as a BJP nominee from the Meham constituency. Known for his kabaddi prowess, Hooda is campaigning door-to-door, promising local development and a sports university. He faces a multi-cornered contest including incumbent MLA Balraj Kundu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-09-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 12:15 IST
Deepak Hooda
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian kabaddi team captain Deepak Hooda, renowned for his prowess on the playing field, is now venturing into the political arena. As a BJP nominee, Hooda is contesting the multi-cornered Haryana Assembly polls from the Jat-dominated Meham constituency in Rohtak district.

Hooda, an Arjuna awardee and native of Chamaria village, has been actively campaigning door-to-door, confident of securing the first-ever electoral victory for the BJP in this constituency. He promises to address local issues, including the poor condition of roads and waterlogging, and plans to introduce a sports university and other educational facilities if elected.

The contest pits Hooda against Balram Dangi, son of former Congress MLA Anand Singh Dangi, and sitting MLA Balraj Kundu of the Haryana Jansewak Party. Hooda's campaign is strengthened by the support of his wife, international boxer Saweety Boora. Polls are scheduled for October 5, with results to be announced on October 8.

