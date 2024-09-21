Left Menu

Tragic Loss for AAP's Punjab MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh as Wife Passes Away at 48

Madhumeeta, the wife of AAP's Punjab MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, passed away at the age of 48 on Saturday following hospitalization due to uneasiness. She leaves behind her husband and two daughters. Her cremation saw the attendance of key political figures, and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann offered condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 21-09-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 13:21 IST
Tragic Loss for AAP's Punjab MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh as Wife Passes Away at 48
  • Country:
  • India

Madhumeeta, the wife of Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, died on Saturday at the age of 48. She had been hospitalized on Friday after experiencing uneasiness.

Survived by her husband and their two daughters, Madhumeeta's cremation was attended by prominent political figures, including Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh, AAP MLA Ajay Gupta, and Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla. Senior district administration officials were also present.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann voiced his sorrow over her death, posting on social media platform X: ''Received the sad news of the sudden demise of the wife of our Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap ji… Heartfelt condolences to the family of Kunwar ji in this hour of sorrow...'' Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who represents Amritsar North, joined AAP after resigning from the Indian Police Service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024