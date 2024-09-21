Tragic Loss for AAP's Punjab MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh as Wife Passes Away at 48

Madhumeeta, the wife of Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, died on Saturday at the age of 48. She had been hospitalized on Friday after experiencing uneasiness.

Survived by her husband and their two daughters, Madhumeeta's cremation was attended by prominent political figures, including Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh, AAP MLA Ajay Gupta, and Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla. Senior district administration officials were also present.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann voiced his sorrow over her death, posting on social media platform X: ''Received the sad news of the sudden demise of the wife of our Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap ji… Heartfelt condolences to the family of Kunwar ji in this hour of sorrow...'' Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who represents Amritsar North, joined AAP after resigning from the Indian Police Service.

(With inputs from agencies.)