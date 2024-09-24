Modi-Zelenskyy Talks: Reaffirming Peace Efforts Amid Ukraine Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reinforcing India's commitment to an early resolution of the Ukraine conflict and the restoration of peace and stability in the region.

Modi, who is in New York concluding his three-day US visit, met with Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the UN's Summit of the Future on Monday. This marks their third encounter in three months, following meetings in Kyiv and at the G7 summit in Italy.

The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation on international platforms such as the UN and G20. Modi reiterated India's support for a peaceful conflict resolution through diplomacy and dialogue. Zelenskyy appreciated India's attention to the conflict and expressed gratitude for the support.

