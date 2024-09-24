Left Menu

Modi-Zelenskyy Talks: Reaffirming Peace Efforts Amid Ukraine Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York, reiterating India's commitment to resolving the Ukraine conflict and restoring regional peace. The leaders discussed bilateral relations and cooperation on international platforms, emphasizing dialogue and diplomacy for a peaceful resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-09-2024 04:38 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 04:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reinforcing India's commitment to an early resolution of the Ukraine conflict and the restoration of peace and stability in the region.

Modi, who is in New York concluding his three-day US visit, met with Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the UN's Summit of the Future on Monday. This marks their third encounter in three months, following meetings in Kyiv and at the G7 summit in Italy.

The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation on international platforms such as the UN and G20. Modi reiterated India's support for a peaceful conflict resolution through diplomacy and dialogue. Zelenskyy appreciated India's attention to the conflict and expressed gratitude for the support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

