Donald Trump Suggests Zelenskiy Favors Democrats in 2024 U.S. Election
Donald Trump claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wants the Democrats to win the 2024 U.S. election, contrasting with his allies' stance. Trump suggested he could negotiate peace in Ukraine if he wins. Zelenskiy, attending the U.N. General Assembly, called for decisive U.S. action to end Russia's war.
Donald Trump made claims on Monday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is rooting for the Democrats in the 2024 U.S. election. The assertion marks a stark divergence from Trump's allies, who assert that Ukraine would prefer Trump's return for his perceived negotiating prowess with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
At a Pennsylvania rally, Trump lauded Zelenskiy's ability to secure U.S. funds while criticizing his support for the Democratic ticket. Trump offered vague details on his peace strategy, reiterating that he'd personally call Putin and Zelenskiy to broker a deal if victorious in the upcoming election.
Zelenskiy, in the U.S. for the U.N. General Assembly's 79th session, echoed calls for potent American intervention to expedite the end of Russia's military aggression. His recent visit to a Pennsylvania weapons factory stirred reactions among Trump supporters, reflecting the high stakes of courting Eastern European-American voters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
