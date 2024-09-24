Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP for Unemployment Crisis in Haryana

Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of causing severe unemployment, particularly in Haryana, prompting many young people to migrate abroad. He shared a video of his meeting with Haryana immigrants in the US who faced hardships due to joblessness. Rahul pledged that a future Congress government would create more local employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 11:14 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has sharply criticized the BJP for creating what he terms a 'grave injustice' to the nation's youth by eliminating job opportunities, particularly in Haryana.

In a recent social media post, Gandhi included a video from his trip to the US, where he interacted with immigrants from Haryana who cited unemployment back home as their reason for migrating. Gandhi described the situation as a 'journey of torture.'

The former Congress president pledged that, if elected, his party would establish a system ensuring that Haryana's youth can achieve their dreams without leaving their homeland. The Haryana polls in October feature unemployment as a key issue for the Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

