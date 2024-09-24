Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP for Unemployment Crisis in Haryana

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has sharply criticized the BJP for creating what he terms a 'grave injustice' to the nation's youth by eliminating job opportunities, particularly in Haryana.

In a recent social media post, Gandhi included a video from his trip to the US, where he interacted with immigrants from Haryana who cited unemployment back home as their reason for migrating. Gandhi described the situation as a 'journey of torture.'

The former Congress president pledged that, if elected, his party would establish a system ensuring that Haryana's youth can achieve their dreams without leaving their homeland. The Haryana polls in October feature unemployment as a key issue for the Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)