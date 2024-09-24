New Election Rules Shake Up Voting Processes Across Key States
Several key states are implementing new or modified election rules that will change how Americans vote, tally ballots, and administer elections this November. These changes include hand-counting ballots in Georgia and Arizona, the reintroduction of ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin, and alterations to early and mail-in voting rules in various states.
New election laws in several pivotal states are set to alter the voting landscape this November. In Georgia and Arizona, ballots will be hand-counted, potentially delaying results. Wisconsin reintroduced ballot drop boxes, while changes in mail-in voting rules emerged in various states. Lawmakers and courts continue to debate these last-minute changes.
The new hand-counting requirements in Georgia and Arizona could significantly delay election results, sparking concerns among election officials and the public. Arizona officials predict even longer delays due to the high volume of ballots expected on Election Day.
Early and mail-in voting face new rules, with Wisconsin re-legalizing drop boxes and disputes over ballot handling in Pennsylvania. North Carolina approved digital IDs for voting, while Arkansas banned electronic signatures for voter registration. These changes aim to enhance election integrity but could lead to public confusion and delays.
