Left Menu

Georgia's Controversial Contract Renewal with Cellebrite Amid Political Turmoil

Georgia has renewed contracts with Israeli tech firm Cellebrite for data extraction software amid anti-government protests. Cellebrite products, widely used in digital forensics by law enforcement like the FBI, enable access to locked devices. Political unrest escalates as opposition parties accuse the ruling party of election fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:36 IST
Georgia's Controversial Contract Renewal with Cellebrite Amid Political Turmoil

Amid ongoing political unrest, Georgia is renewing its contracts with the Israeli technology firm Cellebrite DI Ltd to acquire software that extracts data from mobile devices, according to state procurement documents. These contracts come as the country faces turbulent street protests against the government.

The Georgian interior ministry has extended its licenses for Cellebrite's Inseyets digital forensics products, planning to invest $2.4 million in new purchases over three years. The software is imperative for law enforcement to access locked devices, allowing for lawful data extraction. These products are popular with agencies such as the FBI.

Georgia's political crisis, ignited by accusations of a rigged parliamentary election, has intensified. Continued protests have led to police crackdowns and attacks on opposition figures. Amidst this turmoil, Cellebrite, mindful of its international reputation, has halted sales to Serbia following Amnesty International's report on misuse of its software.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025