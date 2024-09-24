Stalin Hints at Cabinet Reshuffle and Udhayanidhi's Elevation

Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin suggested that Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin might be elevated to Deputy Chief Minister, hinting at an impending Cabinet reshuffle. Responding to reporters, Stalin said there would be change, not disappointment. He also addressed the government's readiness to tackle the Northeast monsoon and investments secured during his US visit.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday suggested that Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin might soon be elevated to Deputy Chief Minister, hinting at an imminent Cabinet reshuffle.

When journalists questioned Stalin regarding the reshuffle and the deputy CM post for Udhayanidhi, he succinctly replied, ''There will be no disappointment; there will be change.'' On the state's preparedness for the Northeast monsoon, the CM said the Chief Secretary had already held discussions with top officials, and he would also deliberate with officials.

Regarding the opposition's demand for a white paper on investment secured during his US visit, Stalin stated that Industries Minister TRB Rajaa's statement was sufficient. During his US tour, the state inked agreements worth Rs 7,616 crore with 18 companies. Udhayanidhi reiterated that his potential elevation is the prerogative of the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

