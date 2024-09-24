Left Menu

Siddaramaiah Stays On Amid Political Conspiracy Allegations by BJP, Backed by Cabinet

Despite the Karnataka High Court’s adverse verdict, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has the backing of his cabinet, with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar labeling the situation a 'political conspiracy' by the BJP. The BJP, however, demands Siddaramaiah’s resignation, citing corruption allegations in the MUDA scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 13:42 IST
Despite an unfavorable ruling from the Karnataka High Court regarding sanctioning prosecution against him, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has received unwavering support from his cabinet colleagues, who see no reason for him to step down. On Tuesday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar unequivocally dismissed the notion of resignation, calling it a 'political conspiracy' orchestrated by the BJP.

Addressing reporters, Shivakumar stated, 'There is no question of resignation by CM. He has not committed any wrongdoing nor is linked to any scam. This is a calculated political move by the BJP against all opposition leaders in the country. We firmly stand by him, recognizing his contributions to the nation, party, and state.' He emphasized that the party firmly supports the Chief Minister and respects the country's legal system, despite the alleged conspiracy.

Shivakumar reiterated, 'There is no setback to the CM. It's a comprehensive conspiracy against our leaders, including myself, which we've encountered before. Our fight against this injustice continues, and we believe in the ultimate triumph of justice.' Following the judgment, Karnataka Congress officials asserted their commitment to battling 'injustice' and accused Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot of shielding BJP leaders while trying to destabilize the government.

'We will not succumb to the Governor's attempts or the BJP's conspiracy. The Governor has covered up complaints against Kumaraswamy and other BJP leaders, evidenced by his questioning on the complaints' leakage,' the Congress stated on X. Meanwhile, the BJP is intensifying its demands for Siddaramaiah's resignation, highlighting the ongoing legal battle in the MUDA scam case.

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra declared, 'We have been ceaselessly fighting against the corrupt Congress government and CM Siddaramaiah. The High Court's recent dismissal of the CM's petition, affirming equality before the law, necessitates Siddaramaiah's immediate resignation.' The Karnataka High Court recently rejected Siddaramaiah's plea contesting the gubernatorial sanction for a probe into alleged illegal site allotments by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to his wife.

In the verdict, Justice Nagaprasanna noted that the Governor's decision to sanction prosecution was well-considered. Allegations suggest MUDA illegally granted 14 prime Mysuru city sites to Siddaramaiah's wife. Although the High Court's interim order on August 19 provided temporary relief by pausing proceedings, the Governor's office reaffirmed the careful deliberation behind the prosecution sanction on August 31. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

