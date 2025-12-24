Left Menu

Karnataka Congress Leadership: A Tug-of-War?

Karnataka's political scene witnesses tension as internal power dynamics within the Congress Party spark speculation over a potential leadership change. State-level friction between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar surfaces amid clarification from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge that leadership confusion exists locally, not with the central command.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:57 IST
Karnataka Congress Leadership: A Tug-of-War?
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's political climate is heating up as the internal power struggle within the Congress Party is under the spotlight. Tensions between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar have garnered attention, especially after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks that the leadership confusion pertains to the state's local level and not the central command.

As the Congress government marks the halfway point of its five-year term, speculation about a possible leadership change is rife. The elusive 'power-sharing' agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, dating back to 2023, dominates discussions. In a bid to quell rumors, Kharge emphasized the need for local leaders to resolve the internal discord rather than shifting the blame to the party's high command.

Meanwhile, senior Congress MLA K N Rajanna has expressed doubts about the high command's intervention in resolving the leadership issue. Rajanna's recent comments hint at an expectation that local leaders need to independently address the friction within the party. His previous letter to Rahul Gandhi highlighted the role of local agents in maximizing the party's electoral prospects, pointing to lapses in their appointments.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025