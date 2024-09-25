Left Menu

Advisor Hails India's Global Ascendancy Under Modi's Leadership

Awanish Kumar Awasthi, advisor to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, praised India's global prominence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership over the last decade. He highlighted India's impactful G20 presidency, its strong ties with the US, and the successful engagements during Modi's recent US visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 09:55 IST
Advisor to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Awanish Kumar Awasthi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Advisor to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, emphasized India's rise to global prominence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decade-long leadership during an interview with ANI. 'Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi in the last 10 years, India has come to the center stage of the world,' Awasthi stated, pointing to India's significant role during its G20 presidency last year.

'We have moved to a position where India is now globally recognized economically, strategically, in education, and through its diaspora. The leadership shown during the G20 also provided us with a platform to showcase what India is about,' Awasthi asserted during his remarks at an Indo American Chamber of Commerce meeting.

Awasthi underscored the necessity for robust India-US partnerships across various sectors and lauded the Indian diaspora in the US for their significant contributions. 'India and the US need to partner in almost every area to move forward. The Indian diaspora in the US are excelling and holding leadership positions,' he added.

Stressing the importance of mutual respect among nations, he said, 'All countries have their own democracies and systems. We should respect each other's democracies.' Awasthi's comments came after PM Modi's 'very intense and successful' three-day visit to the US, which included attending the Quad Leaders Summit and delivering remarks at the United Nations' Summit of The Future.

PM Modi described his US visit as 'fruitful,' highlighting engagements such as the Quad Summit, bilateral meetings, and interactions with American business leaders. He shared a video of these highlights, focusing on efforts to make the planet better.

(With inputs from agencies.)

