Omar Abdullah Criticizes Foreign Delegates' Involvement in J-K Elections

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah condemned the Indian government's decision to invite foreign diplomats to observe the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. He emphasized that the elections are an internal matter. He also highlighted the public's enthusiasm despite governmental obstacles and criticized PDP's allegations of bogus voting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-09-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 10:43 IST
National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday condemned the Indian government's decision to invite foreign diplomats to observe the ongoing assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing reporters, he asserted that the elections are an internal matter for India and foreign scrutiny is unnecessary.

Abdullah highlighted the public's participation in the elections despite what he described as governmental harassment and humiliation. He stated that this enthusiasm is not a result of government efforts but persists in spite of them.

Responding to allegations from PDP President Mehbooba Mufti about bogus voting, Abdullah said that the PDP is reacting to its eroding support. He further criticized the Congress for its lackluster campaign in Jammu, emphasizing the importance of their efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

