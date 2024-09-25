Left Menu

Congress to Quickly Approve Temporary Funding Bill, Averting Shutdown

Congress is set to approve a temporary spending bill to keep federal agencies funded through December 20, avoiding a government shutdown just before the November 5 election. The bill includes an additional $231 million for the Secret Service following assassination attempts against Donald Trump. It faces opposition from some Republicans, but Democratic votes are expected to secure its passage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 11:38 IST
Congress is poised to swiftly approve a temporary spending bill on Wednesday to ensure federal agencies remain funded when the new fiscal year begins next Tuesday. This measure aims to prevent a potential government shutdown just weeks ahead of the November 5 election.

The stopgap bill will generally maintain current funding levels until December 20. It includes an additional $231 million to strengthen the Secret Service's operations after two assassination attempts on Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Funds have also been allocated to support the presidential transition, among other needs.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., emphasized that the measure addresses “only what's absolutely necessary,” targeting concerns within his own party about spending levels. Despite some Republican opposition, the House GOP leadership will likely rely on Democratic votes to pass the bill through a process requiring two-thirds support from voting members.

