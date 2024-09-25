Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut Retracts Support for Repealed Farm Laws

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut retracted her comments advocating for the return of the repealed farm laws, clarifying they were her personal views. She expressed regret for any disappointment caused and emphasized that her opinions do not reflect her party's stance. The Himachal Pradesh BJP distanced itself from her remarks.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday retracted her remarks calling for the return of the repealed farm laws, stating those were her personal views and not representative of the party's position.

Ranaut expressed regret for any disappointment caused by her statement and emphasized that her opinions were made in a personal capacity. She said, ''My views on Farmers Laws are personal and they don't represent the party's stand on those Bills.''

Himachal Pradesh BJP has also distanced itself from Ranaut's comments. Congress alleged that her remarks indicate efforts by the ruling party to reintroduce the contentious laws ahead of the Haryana assembly polls slated for October 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

