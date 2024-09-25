High Voter Turnout in Jammu and Kashmir Polls

A voter turnout of 36.93 per cent was recorded till 1 pm in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir polls on Wednesday, according to the Election Commission.

The voting commenced at 7 am under stringent security measures and proceeded without incident.

The Gulabgarh (ST) seat in the Jammu region registered the highest voting percentage at 53.94, trailed by Poonch Haveli at 51.57 per cent, as per EC data.

In the Kashmir Valley, the highest voting percentage was recorded in Khansahib at 45.44 per cent, with Kangan (ST) and Chrar-i-Sharief following at 45 per cent and 44.26 per cent, respectively.

The Habbakadal constituency recorded the lowest turnout at 11.14 per cent by 1 pm.

Polling is scheduled to conclude at 6 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)