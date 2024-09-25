Left Menu

High Voter Turnout in Jammu and Kashmir Polls

The second phase of Jammu and Kashmir polls saw a voter turnout of 36.93% by 1 pm, with the highest turnout recorded in Gulabgarh and the lowest in Habbakadal. Voting, which began at 7 am amid tight security, is set to conclude at 6 pm.

Updated: 25-09-2024 13:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A voter turnout of 36.93 per cent was recorded till 1 pm in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir polls on Wednesday, according to the Election Commission.

The voting commenced at 7 am under stringent security measures and proceeded without incident.

The Gulabgarh (ST) seat in the Jammu region registered the highest voting percentage at 53.94, trailed by Poonch Haveli at 51.57 per cent, as per EC data.

In the Kashmir Valley, the highest voting percentage was recorded in Khansahib at 45.44 per cent, with Kangan (ST) and Chrar-i-Sharief following at 45 per cent and 44.26 per cent, respectively.

The Habbakadal constituency recorded the lowest turnout at 11.14 per cent by 1 pm.

Polling is scheduled to conclude at 6 pm.

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

