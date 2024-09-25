Left Menu

Sri Lanka Heads to Snap Parliamentary Election Amid New President's Ambitious Agenda

Sri Lanka is set to hold a parliamentary election on November 14, following the recent presidential victory of Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The Marxist-leaning leader hopes to consolidate power and garner support for his pro-poor policies, IMF program revisions, and debt restructuring initiatives, amidst challenges from current parliamentary dynamics.

Sri Lanka will hold a parliamentary election on November 14, less than two months after electing Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president. Dissanayake, who secured a commanding 42.3% in the presidential poll, aims to strengthen his position in the 225-seat parliament.

The newly elected president, representing the National People's Power alliance, dissolved the legislature in pursuit of parliamentary support for his policies. Despite holding executive powers, Dissanayake's ability to fulfill pro-poor campaign promises relies heavily on legislative backing.

Additionally, the four-year, $2.9 billion IMF bailout program has helped stabilize Sri Lanka's economy but brought dissent due to its austerity measures. Dissanayake plans to renegotiate the bailout's terms and ease tax burdens, contingent on parliamentary approval. Strengthening his hand in debt restructuring negotiations and forming a complete cabinet are also key goals.

