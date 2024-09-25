Left Menu

Punjab Farmer Leader Demands Action Against Kangana Ranaut for Remarks on Repealed Farm Laws

Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has called for action against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over her comments on the repealed farm laws. Ranaut, claiming her views are personal, has faced criticism from political adversaries who allege she is being used as a proxy by the BJP to push anti-farmer agendas.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, a prominent farmer leader from Punjab, has demanded action against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut for her controversial comments on the repealed farm laws. Pandher insisted that if the BJP has rescinded these laws, then their MP should not contradict this stance publicly.

Ranaut, previously under fire from rival parties, clarified that her views on the farm laws are personal and do not reflect her party's official position. However, this statement has not quelled the backlash with several politicians arguing that she is being used by the BJP to rekindle support for the contentious laws.

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa accused the BJP of employing Ranaut as a proxy to advance an anti-farmer agenda. Despite the laws being repealed in November 2021 following massive protests, the issue continues to stir political controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

