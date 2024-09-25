Left Menu

Kamala Harris Proposes Domestic Manufacturing Boost as Election Tactics Heat Up

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris plans to propose new incentives to bolster domestic manufacturing. This comes after Donald Trump announced his intention to redirect factory jobs back to the U.S. Harris aims to build her platform on homebuyer subsidies, small business tax breaks, and banning grocery price gouging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 14:43 IST
Kamala Harris Proposes Domestic Manufacturing Boost as Election Tactics Heat Up
Kamala Harris

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday revealed new incentives to boost domestic manufacturing. This announcement follows her Republican rival Donald Trump's pledge to 'take' factory jobs from other countries if elected.

The Democratic candidate, while campaigning in Pennsylvania, aims to solidify her platform with policies that include homebuyer subsidies, small business tax breaks, and a federal ban on grocery price gouging. Harris will emphasize her cooperation with the private sector and entrepreneurs as part of her strategy to grow the middle class during her speech at the Economic Club of Pittsburgh.

Both candidates have made the economy the focal point of their campaigns. Polling from Reuters/Ipsos shows the economy as voters' top concern. Trump proposes tariffs on foreign-made goods, while Harris focuses on incentives for U.S.-based businesses. Recent polling shows Harris narrowing Trump's lead on economic issues, highlighting her background in contrast to Trump's wealth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024