Kamala Harris Proposes Domestic Manufacturing Boost as Election Tactics Heat Up
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris plans to propose new incentives to bolster domestic manufacturing. This comes after Donald Trump announced his intention to redirect factory jobs back to the U.S. Harris aims to build her platform on homebuyer subsidies, small business tax breaks, and banning grocery price gouging.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday revealed new incentives to boost domestic manufacturing. This announcement follows her Republican rival Donald Trump's pledge to 'take' factory jobs from other countries if elected.
The Democratic candidate, while campaigning in Pennsylvania, aims to solidify her platform with policies that include homebuyer subsidies, small business tax breaks, and a federal ban on grocery price gouging. Harris will emphasize her cooperation with the private sector and entrepreneurs as part of her strategy to grow the middle class during her speech at the Economic Club of Pittsburgh.
Both candidates have made the economy the focal point of their campaigns. Polling from Reuters/Ipsos shows the economy as voters' top concern. Trump proposes tariffs on foreign-made goods, while Harris focuses on incentives for U.S.-based businesses. Recent polling shows Harris narrowing Trump's lead on economic issues, highlighting her background in contrast to Trump's wealth.
