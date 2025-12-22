Left Menu

Trump Administration Increases Deportation Incentives with $3,000 Stipend

The Trump administration has increased its financial incentive for illegal migrants in the U.S. to self-deport, offering $3,000 along with a free flight home. This move is part of a broader crackdown on immigration, with plans for increased funding and hiring to ramp up deportations in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:22 IST
Trump Administration Increases Deportation Incentives with $3,000 Stipend
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has significantly upped its incentive for undocumented migrants to voluntarily leave the United States, raising the stipend offer for self-deportation to $3,000, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announcement on Monday.

The stipend, accompanied by a free flight home, is targeted at those in the country illegally who opt to exit the U.S. by year-end. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem emphasized the importance of this decision, dubbing it a 'gift' and warning of consequences for those who stay.

The initiative is part of President Trump's broader immigration crackdown, which includes enhanced funding and the expansion of immigration enforcement personnel. Since January, over 622,000 migrants have been deported, and plans are underway to further ramp up efforts in 2026.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025