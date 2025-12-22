Trump Administration Increases Deportation Incentives with $3,000 Stipend

The Trump administration has significantly upped its incentive for undocumented migrants to voluntarily leave the United States, raising the stipend offer for self-deportation to $3,000, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announcement on Monday.

The stipend, accompanied by a free flight home, is targeted at those in the country illegally who opt to exit the U.S. by year-end. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem emphasized the importance of this decision, dubbing it a 'gift' and warning of consequences for those who stay.

The initiative is part of President Trump's broader immigration crackdown, which includes enhanced funding and the expansion of immigration enforcement personnel. Since January, over 622,000 migrants have been deported, and plans are underway to further ramp up efforts in 2026.