Biden Urges De-escalation Amid Rising Israel-Hezbollah Tensions

President Joe Biden warned that an 'all-out war' between Israel and Hezbollah is possible, but he remains hopeful for a diplomatic resolution. Amid escalating violence, Biden, alongside Secretary of State Antony Blinken, emphasized the necessity of de-escalation to prevent further bloodshed in the Middle East.

Updated: 25-09-2024 22:18 IST



President Joe Biden on Wednesday raised alarms about a potential 'all-out war' as hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah intensify. Speaking on ABC's ''The View,'' Biden expressed hope that a diplomatic solution could prevent further violence.

Biden's remarks came as Israel and Hezbollah, backed by Iran, engage in deadly exchanges in Lebanon. Addressing the U.N. General Assembly, Biden discussed the situation's urgency, noting that a cease-fire could mitigate the region's turmoil.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken echoed this sentiment, stressing that a peaceful resolution is crucial. France has convened a special U.N. Security Council meeting to explore de-escalation strategies, with support from international partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

