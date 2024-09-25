Left Menu

Stormy Delhi Assembly Session Looms as Atishi Government Faces Trust Vote

A two-day session of the Delhi Assembly, featuring a trust vote by the Atishi government, begins Thursday. It is expected to be contentious, with the LG Secretariat demanding pending CAG reports be tabled and the BJP opposition raising issues like corruption and public infrastructure shortcomings to challenge the ruling AAP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:28 IST
The Delhi Assembly is bracing for a stormy two-day session starting on Thursday. The newly-formed Atishi government faces a trust vote, amid calls for the tabling of pending CAG reports.

The assembly's business list includes an obituary reference and concerns raised by MLAs about their constituencies. The LG Secretariat has prompted action on 12 pending CAG reports from 2020-2021. Topics range from state finances to public health infrastructure.

Opposition BJP leaders plan to aggressively challenge the AAP on issues such as corruption, non-issuance of ration cards, and stalled public projects. They promise to hold the government accountable for the city's problems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

