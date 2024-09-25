Stormy Delhi Assembly Session Looms as Atishi Government Faces Trust Vote

The Delhi Assembly is bracing for a stormy two-day session starting on Thursday. The newly-formed Atishi government faces a trust vote, amid calls for the tabling of pending CAG reports.

The assembly's business list includes an obituary reference and concerns raised by MLAs about their constituencies. The LG Secretariat has prompted action on 12 pending CAG reports from 2020-2021. Topics range from state finances to public health infrastructure.

Opposition BJP leaders plan to aggressively challenge the AAP on issues such as corruption, non-issuance of ration cards, and stalled public projects. They promise to hold the government accountable for the city's problems.

(With inputs from agencies.)