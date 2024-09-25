Left Menu

CPI General Secretary Condemns 'One Nation, One Election': Claims It's Impractical for India

D Raja, CPI General Secretary, criticized the 'one nation, one election' concept, deeming it impractical and a threat to India's Constitution. He highlighted the CPI's consistent opposition and warned of potential authoritarianism. The CPI is focused on addressing the current political landscape and strengthening its position in Indian politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 25-09-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 23:14 IST
D Raja, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), voiced opposition against the 'one nation, one election' proposal, labeling it impractical for a diverse country like India and an attempt to undermine the Constitution.

Speaking during the CPI's national executive meeting, Raja criticized the BJP-led government's endorsement of simultaneous elections, claiming it would lead to authoritarianism and destabilize the current political structure. He reiterated the CPI's longstanding resistance to this policy.

The CPI leader emphasized the need for the Left to strengthen its political influence to counter BJP-RSS policies, aiming to involve more young people and women in the party. Raja also commented on the political dynamics within the INDIA Opposition bloc, highlighting the necessity for inclusivity among allied parties in Maharashtra elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

