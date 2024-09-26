Left Menu

Secret Service Agent Under Investigation for Misconduct Involving Harris Staffer

The Secret Service is investigating an agent following an incident involving a member of Vice President Kamala Harris' office. The agent is on administrative leave, with the details remaining undisclosed. Harris' office emphasized its zero-tolerance policy for sexual misconduct. The incident reportedly occurred in Wisconsin and coincides with heightened political tensions as Harris faces former President Trump in the upcoming election.

26-09-2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Secret Service has initiated an investigation into one of its agents after an incident involving a member of Vice President Kamala Harris' office. According to a statement released on Wednesday, the agent has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

A U.S. Secret Service spokesperson confirmed that the probe is centered on a 'misconduct allegation involving an employee' but refrained from giving further details. Harris' office underscored its 'zero tolerance for sexual misconduct,' noting that senior officials were alerted by the USSS and were informed about the investigation.

While the names of both the Secret Service agent and the individual in Harris' office remain undisclosed, reports suggest that the incident occurred in a hotel room in Wisconsin this week as the team was scouting future campaign stops. This situation unfolds as Harris competes against former President Donald Trump in a closely contested race for the November 5 U.S. elections.

