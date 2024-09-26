Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the U.S. border with Mexico on Friday, marking her first trip to the politically explosive southern border since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, the White House announced Wednesday.

While at the border in Douglas, Arizona, Harris is set to discuss border security and endorse her 'toughest bipartisan border security plan in a generation.' The new plan aims to bolster border security by adding agents and implementing advanced technologies to thwart fentanyl trafficking, according to a campaign aide.

Harris, previously California's attorney general before her tenure as a U.S. Senator and later Vice President, is not new to border issues. With immigration at the forefront of voter concerns, she is refocusing her efforts, especially in light of rival Donald Trump's continued criticism. In recent remarks to CNN, Harris reaffirmed her commitment to pushing for comprehensive border legislation to regulate migration and enforce border laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)