NYC Mayor Eric Adams Faces Federal Charges Amid Corruption Probe

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced his expectations of being charged with federal crimes, following a corruption investigation. Adams, who would be the first sitting mayor to face such charges, declared his innocence and vowed to remain in office. Federal authorities are probing his 2021 campaign and alleged foreign donations.

Updated: 26-09-2024 08:32 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 08:32 IST
Eric Adams

New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared his innocence on Wednesday, anticipating federal charges in a long-running corruption probe, according to a New York Times report indicating his indictment. Adams, a Democrat and potentially the first of the city's mayors to face criminal charges while in office, stated these charges were "entirely false, based on lies," promising to remain in office while contesting them.

Adams vowed to request an immediate trial to clear his name, despite mounting calls for his resignation from fellow Democrats. The indictment is expected to be unsealed on Thursday, though the specific charges remain unclear. Media outlets have cited unnamed sources confirming Adams' indictment by a federal grand jury.

The charges follow an FBI search of Adams' electronic devices last November and recent top-city official resignations amid federal corruption investigations. The U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan, responsible for the charges, declined comment. Adams' legal team has cooperated with the investigation but found no illegal conduct on Adams' part, sharing their findings with the U.S. Attorney.

