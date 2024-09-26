Left Menu

BJP's Parivartan Yatra Gains Momentum in Jharkhand Amid Growing Discontent with Current Government

Former Union Minister Arjun Munda claims overwhelming support for BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Saraikela due to public resentment against the Hemant Soren government. Champai Soren predicts BJP's electoral victory. The Jharkhand State Assembly term ends on January 5, 2025, with elections looming for 81 constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 09:37 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 09:37 IST
Former Union Minister and BJP leader Arjun Munda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Arjun Munda has announced that the Parivartan Rath has reached Saraikela, citing a substantial wave of public support stemming from widespread discontent with the current government. The 'Parivartan Yatra' was inaugurated by Amit Shah in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district on September 20. Key BJP figures, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi, and former CM Champai Soren, were present.

'Our Parivartan Rath has reached Saraikela. The surge in public support is immense because there is significant resentment among the population. The Hemant Soren government has let down the people of Jharkhand,' Munda stated. He criticized the JMM government, saying, 'The administration has suppressed the rights of the people, which they had hoped to benefit from. Through this Parivartan Yatra, we are conveying that the youth, women, and citizens have been betrayed.'

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Champai Soren echoed Munda's sentiments, proclaiming that the Maha Parivartan rally signals an impending BJP victory in the forthcoming state elections. 'The Maha Parivartan rally indicates that the BJP's success in the upcoming elections and the formation of the government is inevitable,' he asserted. Soren also criticized the Hemant Soren-led government for allegedly withdrawing his security, stating that the people of Jharkhand would now protect him. 'It is up to them, now the public will protect us,' he added.

The Jharkhand State Assembly's term expires on January 5, 2025, with elections slated for 81 constituencies, including 44 General, 9 SC, and 28 ST seats. The Election Commission of India has yet to announce the exact dates for the elections. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

