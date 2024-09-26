Left Menu

U.S. Pressure Venezuelan Government for Democratic Reforms

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to engage in dialogue with the opposition following a disputed election. He emphasized the need for an inclusive, Venezuelan-led process to restore democracy. Western governments claim electoral fraud, and the U.S. calls for an end to repression and release of detained activists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 19:44 IST
U.S. Pressure Venezuelan Government for Democratic Reforms

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday called for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to engage in dialogue with the opposition following Venezuela's contested election, adding that the U.S. was ready to support such a process. "We come here united in the commitment to defend the human rights of the Venezuelan people and committed to bring about an inclusive Venezuelan-led effort to restore the nation's democratic future," Blinken said at an event on Venezuela on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

"That means insisting that Maduro engage in a direct dialogue with Venezuela's united democratic opposition that leads to a peaceful return to democracy. The United States and its partners stand fully ready to support this process." Electoral officials and the top court declared President Nicolas Maduro the winner of the July 28 election with 52% of the vote. But the opposition says voting machine receipts show a landslide victory for their candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez.

Some Western governments, including the United States, have alleged electoral fraud. A United Nations report last week alleged escalating government repression since the election, including the arrest of minors. The government has rejected the claims.

Blinken said sustaining pressure in the months leading up to the January presidential inauguration was crucial, saying the U.S. and its partners must continue to call on Maduro's government to stop repressing peaceful protesters and political opponents and unconditionally release those arbitrarily detained. "We must use all tools at our disposal to hold accountable the individuals who bear the highest responsibility for the grave human rights abuses being committed against the Venezuelan people, as the United States has done and will continue to do," Blinken said.

"We cannot be satisfied only with joint statements. We have to take joint action. That's the only way to change Maduro's calculus and his behavior." Argentina's Foreign Minister Diana Mondino at the event warned that the election in Venezuela has consequences for many countries.

"There are winds, authoritarian winds, blowing in our continent, and let's hope it does not become a hurricane," she said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024