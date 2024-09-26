Netanyahu Vows Unyielding Force Against Hezbollah at U.N. General Assembly
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reasserted Israel's stance of intensifying strikes against Hezbollah until all goals are met, particularly the safe return of northern residents. Addressing the U.N. General Assembly, he reiterated the nation's resolve amidst calls for a 21-day ceasefire to facilitate negotiations.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated Israel's commitment to intensify strikes against Hezbollah until its objectives are fully achieved. Speaking at the U.N. General Assembly, Netanyahu emphasized the importance of ensuring the safe return of northern Israeli residents to their homes.
Netanyahu's remarks come amid international pressures from U.S. and European officials for a 21-day cessation of hostilities to allow for negotiations between the warring parties.
Israel has ramped up its military campaign in Lebanon this week, asserting that it is strictly targeting Hezbollah militants. The Israeli government is determined to put an end to over 11 months of cross-border fires by the group, which has led to the displacement of tens of thousands of northern Israeli residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
