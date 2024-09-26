IBSA Ministers Push for Stronger Global Counter-Terrorism Measures
India, Brazil, and South Africa's foreign ministers emphasized the need for concerted actions against UN-listed terrorists and entities, like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. Held on the sidelines of the UNGA, they called for cross-border terrorism prevention, peaceful Ukraine conflict resolution, and recognition of Palestine's statehood.
In a united front, the foreign ministers of India, Brazil, and South Africa underscored the urgent need for coordinated actions against UN-listed terrorists and their facilitating entities, including Pakistani-based groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).
The call to action came during an IBSA meeting on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, attended by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Brazil's Mauro Vieira, and South Africa's Ronald Lamola. They highlighted the global responsibility to counter terrorism, including preventing cross-border movements of terrorists.
Expressing concerns over various geopolitical conflicts, the ministers urged for de-escalation and diplomacy in Ukraine, the establishment of a Palestinian state, and adherence to international law for resolving disputes, emphasizing the United Nations' central role in these efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arrests Made Over Palestine Flag-Waving During Eid Processions in Madhya Pradesh
Cuttack Procession Temporarily Stopped Over Palestine Flag Mimicry
Elias Khoury: A Literary Voice for Palestine and Arab Freedom Passes Away at 76
Karnataka Minister Defends Palestine Flag at Local Events
India Abstains in UN Vote on Israel's Occupation in Palestine