IBSA Ministers Push for Stronger Global Counter-Terrorism Measures

In a united front, the foreign ministers of India, Brazil, and South Africa underscored the urgent need for coordinated actions against UN-listed terrorists and their facilitating entities, including Pakistani-based groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

The call to action came during an IBSA meeting on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, attended by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Brazil's Mauro Vieira, and South Africa's Ronald Lamola. They highlighted the global responsibility to counter terrorism, including preventing cross-border movements of terrorists.

Expressing concerns over various geopolitical conflicts, the ministers urged for de-escalation and diplomacy in Ukraine, the establishment of a Palestinian state, and adherence to international law for resolving disputes, emphasizing the United Nations' central role in these efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)