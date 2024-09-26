BJP's Madhavi Latha Questions Jagan Reddy Over Tirumala Prasadam Controversy

BJP leader Madhavi Latha visited the Tirumala temple on Thursday and offered prayers. During her visit, she criticized former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy over the Prasadam controversy, questioning why he did not establish a 'gaushala' to provide pure ghee for the temple.

Latha stated, "We just want to ask Jagan Mohan Reddy, despite this wrongdoing happening 18 times, why did you not bring this matter to us? I want to ask him why he did not build a 'gaushala' with the Rs 1300 crores that came to the temple for laddus. Today your mistakes are coming out."

Latha also addressed broader issues, accusing individuals of different religions and faiths of insulting Sanatana Dharma and Hindus. She called for an end to impure thinking that damages Sanatana temples. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha Vangalapudi announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the alleged use of 'animal fat' in the preparation of the Tirupati Laddu Prasadam.

The controversy began after allegations by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in Tirupati laddus during the previous YSRCP government. The YSRCP has urged devotees to participate in temple poojas to restore the sanctity of Tirumala. The BJP demanded that former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy declare his faith before his planned temple visit on September 28. (ANI)

