Rachel Kyte Appointed as UK's New Climate Envoy Ahead of COP 29

Britain has appointed Rachel Kyte, a climate policy professor at Oxford University, as its new climate envoy. This is the latest step in the Labour government's strategy to bolster Britain's role in international climate politics.

Kyte, who previously worked for the World Bank and as a special representative on sustainable energy for the UN, brings significant expertise to the role. Her appointment comes just six weeks before COP 29, the annual U.N. climate summit where global deals to halt rising temperatures will be negotiated.

Energy security and net zero minister Ed Miliband emphasized that Britain is reclaiming its position as a leader in climate policy, a stance further supported by British foreign minister David Lammy. The government aims to put climate change at the forefront of its foreign policy decisions, with Kyte leading the climate brief and a yet-to-be-named envoy for nature.

