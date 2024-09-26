Left Menu

Rachel Kyte Appointed as UK's New Climate Envoy Ahead of COP 29

Rachel Kyte, a climate policy professor at Oxford University, has been appointed as the UK's Special Representative for Climate six weeks ahead of COP 29. Kyte brings extensive experience in sustainable energy and international climate policy, and her role marks a strategic move by the Labour government to enhance Britain's global leadership in climate issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:56 IST
Rachel Kyte Appointed as UK's New Climate Envoy Ahead of COP 29
Rachel Kyte
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain has appointed Rachel Kyte, a climate policy professor at Oxford University, as its new climate envoy. This is the latest step in the Labour government's strategy to bolster Britain's role in international climate politics.

Kyte, who previously worked for the World Bank and as a special representative on sustainable energy for the UN, brings significant expertise to the role. Her appointment comes just six weeks before COP 29, the annual U.N. climate summit where global deals to halt rising temperatures will be negotiated.

Energy security and net zero minister Ed Miliband emphasized that Britain is reclaiming its position as a leader in climate policy, a stance further supported by British foreign minister David Lammy. The government aims to put climate change at the forefront of its foreign policy decisions, with Kyte leading the climate brief and a yet-to-be-named envoy for nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024