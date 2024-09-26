Left MLA Anvar Challenges Kerala CM: Calls for Gold Smuggling Reinvestigation

Independent Left MLA P V Anvar has effectively ended his association with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala. On Thursday, Anvar launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him of misleading the public and demanded that the CM relinquish his hold on the Home department.

Anvar also urged Vijayan to order a reinvestigation into approximately 180 gold smuggling cases under the inspection of a sitting judge. He alleged that the police were not adhering to proper procedures when seizing gold from smugglers.

Accusing Vijayan of being a 'cheat,' Anvar claimed the CM's political secretary and an ADGP were involved in corrupt practices. He stated that the ruling CPI(M) failed to honor assurances given to him about these issues, prompting his public outcry. Anvar expressed plans to take legal action and hold a public meeting to outline his next moves.

(With inputs from agencies.)