Chandrashekhar Azad Slams Civic Conditions in Ambala Ahead of Haryana Polls
Chandrashekhar Azad, chief of Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram), criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party and previous governments for poor civic conditions in Ambala, warning that continuous rain could severely hamper mobility. He expressed confidence in alliance candidate Parul Nagpal's victory in the upcoming Haryana assembly elections scheduled for October 5.
Chandrashekhar Azad, chief of the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram), criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party and previous governments for the dire civic conditions in Ambala. Speaking on Thursday, Azad said that persistent rain would make it impossible for residents to venture out due to the severe waterlogging.
Azad toured Ambala and expressed his shame towards the current government, criticizing its governance over the past decade. 'It feels like we are wandering in a city of water,' he remarked, emphasizing the urgency to deliver justice to the city's residents.
He voiced confidence in Parul Nagpal, the alliance candidate for the Haryana assembly polls. The Aazad Samaj Party has allied with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) for the upcoming elections. Political campaigns are intensifying ahead of the polls, scheduled for October 5, with results to be declared on October 8.
