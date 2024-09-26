MCD Polls Postponed Amid Dramatic Uproar and Political Pressure

The much-anticipated MCD elections for the sixth seat of the standing committee were postponed after a day of high drama. Mayor Shelly Oberoi initially adjourned the polls until October 5, only for Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to later override her decision. However, uncertainty still looms over when the elections will actually occur.

Following a disruption over the frisking of councillors, the election was postponed with the House's meeting adjourned till October 5. Saxena intervened late at night, overturning the postponement and instructing MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar to submit a report by 10 pm. He further mandated that if the mayor refused to hold the elections, the deputy mayor or the senior-most member would preside.

Despite these directives, by late night, officials announced yet another postponement. The BJP has pressed for the elections to be held according to law and accused the AAP of avoiding the poll. Their spokesperson claimed anti-incumbency against Arvind Kejriwal was at its peak. Amid these political tensions, the atmosphere in the House remains charged and uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)