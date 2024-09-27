Left Menu

Japan's Unpredictable Leadership Contest: A Battle for Change

Japan's ruling party is set for a significant leadership contest that could see the nation's youngest or first female premier elected. The race, prompted by current Premier Fumio Kishida's resignation amid scandals, involves key figures such as Shinjiro Koizumi, Sanae Takaichi, and Shigeru Ishiba.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 01:30 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 01:30 IST
Japan's Unpredictable Leadership Contest: A Battle for Change

Japan's ruling party is preparing for one of the most unpredictable leadership contests in decades, a race that could usher in Japan's youngest or first female premier, or see a popular veteran succeed in his fifth and final leadership bid.

The leadership race was triggered in August when current premier Fumio Kishida announced his resignation following a series of scandals that plummeted the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) ratings. Polls indicate three frontrunners in this nine-candidate field: Shinjiro Koizumi, ex-environment minister and political dynasty heir; economic security minister Sanae Takaichi; and former defense minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The winner will face critical challenges, including domestic discontent over rising living costs and a fraught security environment in East Asia, with threats from an increasingly aggressive China and a nuclear-armed North Korea. The LDP, which has dominated Japan's post-war political landscape, must hold a general election by October 2025. Koizumi has promised a snap election if he wins, potentially as soon as next month.

"It's safe to assume that Ishiba, Takaichi, and Koizumi will do quite well, but I really cannot say who out of those three will win the race," said Yu Uchiyama, a professor of politics at Tokyo University. "I don't think we'll know until the very last moment."

The result from the ballot, which includes votes from the LDP's 368 lawmakers and an equal number of rank-and-file members, is expected around 1420 JST (0520 GMT). If no candidate secures a simple majority, a run-off will be held between the top two contenders.

In the run-off, each lawmaker gets one vote, but rank-and-file influence drops to 47 votes, one for each of Japan's prefectures. This result is due at 1530 JST (0630 GMT). While party factions traditionally influenced outcomes, their recent disbanding due to a donations scandal makes predictions difficult.

Koizumi, son of a former prime minister, leads among lawmakers but some of his reform pledges may have reduced his grassroots support. Ishiba, popular with the rank-and-file, has previously failed in four bids for leadership but vows this will be his last attempt. Takaichi, a nationalist and advocate of Abenomics, could become Japan's first female premier, challenging the male-dominated political landscape.

Takaichi has criticized the Bank of Japan's interest rate policies and her election might prompt a yen sell-off. Her stance on visiting the contentious Yasukuni shrine could strain relations with China and South Korea.

The last leader to visit the shrine, memorializing war dead including convicted war criminals, was Shinzo Abe in 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024