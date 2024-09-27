Mayor Battles Lt Governor Over Election Timing

In a dramatic turn of events, Mayor Shelly Oberoi has directed the postponement of the MCD Standing Committee election to October 5, a mere hour before voting was set to commence. Her directive, citing earlier instructions, was swiftly countermanded by Lt Governor VK Saxena, who ordered the election to proceed as originally scheduled.

The postponement decision stemmed from disruptions related to frisking councillors. Mayor Oberoi insisted the change was necessary to ensure legal compliance and uphold the integrity of the electoral process. She also labeled the immediate election as 'illegal and unlawful' and stressed that many councillors were out of town, having insufficient notice to return.

Mayor Oberoi's opposition to the Lt Governor's directive includes labeling it unconstitutional and an infringement on democratic principles. She reiterated that compliance with the DMC Act and proper procedural conduct are essential for maintaining public trust in the election process, urging the MCD Commissioner to adhere to her revised timetable.

(With inputs from agencies.)