BJP's Democratic Process Under Spotlight Amidst Congress Criticism

In a heated exchange between political giants, the BJP's dedication to democratic processes has come under scrutiny. Himachal Pradesh's Leader of Opposition, BJP's Jairam Thakur, on Wednesday, ardently defended the party's leadership election, asserting its adherence to democratic principles, while lambasting Congress for its centralized decision-making.

Thakur extended greetings to Nitin Nabin, newly appointed BJP President, expressing confidence in his leadership. He contrasted BJP's method with Congress's alleged centralized authority within one family. Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore vehemently criticized the BJP's leadership structure, alleging decisions are monopolized by PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah.

Nitin Nabin, now at the helm, assumes leadership at a pivotal moment as the BJP gears up for critical state elections. Key appointments, including Vinod Tawde and Shobha Karandlaje for the Kerala Assembly and pivotal roles in other states, signify a strategic approach in fortifying the party's electoral prospects across the nation.

