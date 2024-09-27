Could Post-2024 Election Violence Echo Capitol Insurrection?

Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, concerns are mounting about potential violence if Donald Trump loses, invoking memories of the January 6 insurrection. Alexander Cohen of Clarkson University suggests a repeat of the chaos that saw over 2,000 storming the Capitol.

Recalling Trump's previous challenges to the 2020 election outcome, the article highlights his unsuccessful attempts to overturn the results through 63 lawsuits. Yet, baseless claims and fiery rhetoric have continued to rile his supporters, suggesting dire consequences this November.

Many Americans remain convinced the last election was stolen, with escalating divisions hinting at the possibility of another violent episode. With American democracy perceived to be at risk, the country braces for what could be another tumultuous chapter.

