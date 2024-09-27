Left Menu

Veteran Leaders Aim for Historic Wins in Jammu and Kashmir Elections

Three veteran politicians in Jammu and Kashmir are aiming for a record seventh term in the Assembly elections, which are the first since the 2019 reorganisation and the first since 2014. Among them is Abdul Rahim Rather, who faces his previous rival, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura. Other seasoned candidates include Ali Mohammad Sagar and Hakim Mohammad Yaseen, both marked by their longstanding political careers and successes in past elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-09-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 19:35 IST
Veteran Leaders Aim for Historic Wins in Jammu and Kashmir Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three veteran politicians are aiming to make history in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections by seeking a record seventh term. This election marks the first since the region's 2019 reorganisation and the first held since 2014.

Among the notable candidates is National Conference leader Abdul Rahim Rather, who is running from Budgam district's Chrar-i-Sharief constituency. Rather, former finance minister, represented this constituency from 1977 to 2014, with his only defeat coming in 2014 against PDP's Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura. He faces Hanjura once again in this bid.

Joining Rather in this quest is his party colleague Ali Mohammad Sagar, who has never lost an election and seeks his seventh term from Srinagar's Khanyar seat. Another candidate, Hakim Mohammad Yaseen, has also had multiple successful terms from Budgam's Khansahib constituency, only missing an election in 1996. Several other seasoned politicians are seeking fifth or sixth terms in these landmark elections, making it a battle of political giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024