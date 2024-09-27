Veteran Leaders Aim for Historic Wins in Jammu and Kashmir Elections

Three veteran politicians are aiming to make history in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections by seeking a record seventh term. This election marks the first since the region's 2019 reorganisation and the first held since 2014.

Among the notable candidates is National Conference leader Abdul Rahim Rather, who is running from Budgam district's Chrar-i-Sharief constituency. Rather, former finance minister, represented this constituency from 1977 to 2014, with his only defeat coming in 2014 against PDP's Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura. He faces Hanjura once again in this bid.

Joining Rather in this quest is his party colleague Ali Mohammad Sagar, who has never lost an election and seeks his seventh term from Srinagar's Khanyar seat. Another candidate, Hakim Mohammad Yaseen, has also had multiple successful terms from Budgam's Khansahib constituency, only missing an election in 1996. Several other seasoned politicians are seeking fifth or sixth terms in these landmark elections, making it a battle of political giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)