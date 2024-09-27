Left Menu

Shigeru Ishiba's Economic Vision: Japan's New Prime Minister Targets Inflation and Wage Growth

Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's new prime minister, plans to maintain loose monetary policies but won't oppose gradual interest rate hikes. Ishiba's economic focus includes boosting household income, tackling inflation, and moving away from 'Abenomics'. Analysts see his win as easing the Bank of Japan's efforts to normalize monetary policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:15 IST
Shigeru Ishiba's Economic Vision: Japan's New Prime Minister Targets Inflation and Wage Growth
Shigeru Ishiba

Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's incoming prime minister, indicated on Friday that the nation's monetary policy would broadly stay accommodative, while signaling openness to further gradual interest rate increases. "We'll deploy fiscal stimulus if necessary. There also won't be any change to Japan's loose monetary-policy trend," Ishiba said on a television program.

"It's something the Bank of Japan, which is obliged to achieve price stability, must decide," Ishiba remarked when questioned about the potential for further rate hikes by the central bank. Ishiba noted he would refrain from making specific requests to the BOJ, allowing the bank freedom to phase out stimulus cautiously.

Ishiba's comments came after his victory in the ruling party's leadership race, poised to make him the next prime minister due to the party's parliamentary majority. Following the BOJ's cessation of negative interest rates in March, short-term borrowing costs were raised to 0.25%, marking a significant shift from a decade-long period of aggressive stimulus measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024