Trump Vows to Prosecute Google Over Alleged Bias

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, currently running as the Republican presidential candidate, declared on Friday that he will seek the prosecution of Google if he secures a victory in the Nov. 5 election. Trump accused the tech giant of displaying only negative stories about him, without providing any supporting evidence.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Google has been using an illegal system to showcase bad news about him while promoting positive stories about Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. He stated, "This is an illegal activity, and hopefully the Justice Department will criminally prosecute them for this blatant interference of elections." Trump further added that he would pursue the company's prosecution to the fullest extent of the law if he becomes president.

Google has yet to respond to the allegations. This is not the first time Trump has made such claims; he made similar assertions in 2019, which Google had then dismissed. The renewed allegations come amid heightened tensions, following a failed assassination attempt on Trump and a related accusation by Elon Musk about Google's search policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)